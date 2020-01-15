Markets

Piramal board meet on NCD issue

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) on Tuesday said a meeting of the Administrative Committee of its board of directors will be held on January 17, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting to ₹300 crore. The Ajay Piramal-promoted PEL has three lines of business — Piramal Pharma, Financial Services (Piramal Capital & Housing Finance and India Resurgence Fund) and Healthcare Insights & Analytics. On Monday, Piramal Enterprises stock closed at ₹1,445.4, up 0.63 per cent, on the BSE.

