PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd’s shares went up by 10 per cent after the company reported a 22 per cent increase in revenue at ₹6.52 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to ₹5.32 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit was up 38 per cent at ₹1.27 crore, compared to ₹91.88 lakh last year. Sequentially, profits were lower by fiveper cent, compared to ₹1.35 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares went up by 10 per cent to ₹208 at 11:25 a.m. on BSE.