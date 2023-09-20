Polycab India Ltd’s shares were up by 2.38 per cent after the company revealed its refreshed brand identity, including a new logo and brand definition. This move reflects the company’s direction under Project LEAP. While recognised for wire and cable production, Polycab is diversifying its offerings to encompass a wider range of electrical solutions for modern living, emphasising safety and sustainability.

The rebranding signifies a commitment to Innovation, Technology, Safety, and Sustainability, supporting Polycab’s Brand Purpose of ‘Connecting all to a brighter future.’ The visual update, executed by Interbrand, incorporates dawn-inspired colours and an innovative visual emblem featuring the letter ‘O,’ a prominent sound in the Polycab name. The colours red, blue, and purple represent leadership in wires and cables, customer connections through FMEG, and future readiness.

In line with their brand vision, Polycab introduces the tagline ‘Ideas. Connected.’ as a forward-looking statement, replacing the previous tagline ‘Connection Zindagi Ka.’

The shares were up by 2.38 per cent to ₹5,255.70 at 10 am on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit