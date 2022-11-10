Polyplex Corporation Ltd has informed the BSE that the meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 14, 2022 to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2022 and also dividend for the current Financial Year 2022-23.

