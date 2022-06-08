Prabhudas Lilladher PMS launches quant-based multi-asset portfolio

The portfolio management services division of Prabhudas Lilladher has launched Multi-Asset Dynamic Portfolio, a quant-based tactical asset allocation strategy to eliminate human biases that come with active management.

The portfolio will invest across seven asset-classes including large-cap and mid-cap domestic equities, international equities, gold, government bonds, corporate bonds and liquid funds.

It will invest only through passive instruments to eliminate stock selection, sector selection and style selection risks. This combination of index-based, low-cost dynamic asset allocation coupled with Quant methodology makes the portfolio a unique and first-of-its-kind offering in India.

Dynamic asset allocation

A dynamic asset allocation model ensures that the investment is made in the right asset-class at the right time during various market cycles.

Amisha Vora, Owner and Joint Managing Director, Prabhudas Lilladher, said the quant-based model and proprietary meters anticipate market cycles in advance and rebalances the portfolio when an asset-class is on the verge of a large inflection point.

Global research shows that 91 per cent returns are made by the right asset allocation, and not by timing the market or stock selection. Prabhudas Lilladher, through MADP, is thus bringing the focus back on smart asset allocation, he said.

To determine the optimum weightage for each asset-class in the portfolio, the portfolio relies on nine proprietary meters that track over 100 such factors. The meters have been developed by Quantifi, PL’s specialised quantitative research and investment management arm, said Siddharth Vora, Head - Quant Investment Strategies and Fund Manager - PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher.