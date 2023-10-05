Praveg Limited’s shares were up by 2.92 per cent after the company received a work order from the Department of Tourism, U.T. Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu for the development, operation, maintenance, and management of the Tent City at Nagoa Beach, Diu. The three-year project, extendable by two years, is poised to enhance tourism offerings in the region.

Vishnu Patel, Chairman, Praveg Limited said, “We are thankful to the Diu Tourism department for reposing their faith in us. Last year they awarded us a Chakratirth beach resort that is currently operational and this year they awarded a second project Ghoghla Beach Resort, which is under development and will be operational shortly. Once the Nagoa Beach project is operational, our guests will experience Praveg’s world-class amenities and facilities near scenic coastal area.”

Also Read | Praveg Ltd ‘s shares rise after announcement of beach resort

The resort will feature 37 luxury tents, a convention hall, a restaurant, a spa, a swimming pool, and more. Praveg Limited aims to expand its portfolio of eco-responsible luxury resorts across India.

The shares were up by 2.92 per cent to ₹553 at 1.50 p.m. on the BSE.