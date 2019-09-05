Prithvi Haldia resigns from MCX board

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
Prithvi Haldia, a public interest director at leading commodity bourse Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has resigned from the company’s board. Haldia had joined MCX in 2016 for a period of three years and did not offer himself for the second term after his first term ended this year.
In a public statement issued on Thursday, Haldia said he resigned in the view of “upcoming heavy commitments in Ibaadat Foundation and Rekhta Foundation over the next 2-3 years.” Both the foundations, where Haldia is a chairman, are mainly known for promoting Urdu poetry. Haldia is a known corporate governance expert and is also the founder of financial market database company Prime Database.
“I had already informed the (MCX) board way back in its meeting on 16th July 2019 that I would not be able to offer myself for another term on the board. The materialization of several Ibaadat events earlier than expected, led me to tender my resignation on 3rd September, 2019,” Haldia said in the statement.
“My resignation has nothing to do with any matter related to MCX,” Haldia said. MCX has recently come under regulatory scanner for alleged data leak and trading in cotton contracts.
