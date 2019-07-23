Probe Cairn India for withholding dividend to Cairn UK, SAT tells SEBI

Lok Capital invests in breakfast cereal maker Monsoon Harvest
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Did Cairn India and Vedanta, controlled by Anil Agarwal, violate market norms with regard to payment of dividend worth around ₹440 crore? The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked SEBI to probe.
In 2017, Cairn Holdings UK had complained to SEBI against Cairn India for withholding dividend payments to it. The UK company had been allowed to claim dividends in the course of an international arbitration under the UK-India bilateral treaty.
Vedanta had declared ₹21.2 a share dividend for shareholders and a 7.5 per cent payment on preference shares. For Cairn, the total receivable came to about ₹440 crore. But Vedanta transferred that money to a separate account, which was later taken over by the income tax department. Cairn India was in 2011 acquired by Vedanta but the British firm continued to hold 9.8 per cent stake in the company. Cairn India was merged into Vedanta in 2017. On merger, Cairn Energy’s holding in Vedanta came to 4.95 per cent.
SEBI did not take any action on a complaint by UK’s Cairn Holdings and closed the matter against Cairn India on the alibi that the dividend amount had been deposited with the income tax department. India’s tax department has a dispute with UK’s Cairn Holdings worth thousands of crores in a matter involving retrospective tax effect.
Cairn Holdings moved SAT against SEBI. Withholding dividend without any reason is a violation of SEBI norms. SAT’s decision asking SEBI to probe the matter is actually also holding the regulator responsible for its job instead of just passing the buck, a legal expert said.
“If Cairn India had violated the provisions of the Companies Act in not releasing the dividend when there was no embargo upon it, it is SEBI’s duty to inquire into the alleged violation, and if it exists, take action against the said company,” said SAT in its order.
“We accordingly, allow the appeal in part and dispose of the appeal directing SEBI to reconsider the complaint of the appellant (Cairn UK) dated April 13, 2017, in relation to violation of provisions of Companies Act and LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations and pass appropriate orders,” SAT said.
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
Anil Srinivasan’s Rhapsody helps children learn different subjects through music
Sunu Mathew’s start-up provides solutions for pallet and container pooling
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...