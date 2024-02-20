Purv Flexipack, one of the leading flexible packaging solution providers, plans to raise ₹40 crore through initial public offering. Shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge.

The company will issue 56.64 lakh equity shares in the price band of ₹70-71 apiece. Investors can bid in the lot size of 1,600 equity shares.

Bidding to open on Feb 26

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to repay ₹20 crore of debt, working capital requirements and meet general corporate expenses. The bidding for the Anchor portion will open on February 26 and the issue will close on February 29.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the issue is Holani Consultants and the Registrar is Link Intime India.

Rajeev Goenka, Chairman and Non-Executive Director, said the company has a strong foothold in the plastic industry and years of experience in providing diverse packaging solutions to a wide-ranging customer base.

The involvement in the trading and distribution of flexible packaging materials has allowed the company to establish a robust presence in the market, driven by strategic partnerships, he added.

The company is primarily engaged in the distribution of various plastic-based products such as biaxially oriented polypropylene film, polyester Films, cast polypropylene films, plastic granules, inks, adhesives, masterbatches, ethyl acedate and titanium dioxide.

With the strong foothold in the East, the company is a Del Credere Associate (DCA) Dealer-Operated Polymer Warehouse of Indian Oil Corporation for their polymer division.

In FY23, the company registered 33 per cent increase in last fiscal’s net profit at ₹8 crore against ₹6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue was up 50 per cent at ₹333 crore (₹222 crore) while Ebitda was up at ₹19 crore (₹10 crore).