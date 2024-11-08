Tyre-maker MRF on Friday reported a 19 per cent on-year decline in consolidated net profit at ₹470.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹586.60 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the September quarter rose 10 per cent to ₹6,881.09 crore, as compared to ₹6,217.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2023-24, the company said in the regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, net profit declined 20 per cent to ₹455.43 crore during the quarter under review, from ₹571.93 crore delivered in the second quarter of FY24, as per the filing.

Standalone revenue from operations in the September quarter of FY25 stood at ₹6,760.37 crore, up 11.1 per cent from ₹6,087.56 crore a year earlier, it stated.