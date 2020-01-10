Markets

Infosys Q3 net profit up 23 per cent Y-o-Y

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 10, 2020 Published on January 10, 2020

In a seasonally weak quarter, Infosys beat Street estimates to post 10.6 per cent growth in net profit on a sequential basis on account of a weaker rupee, cost reductions and the signing of large deals.

While the net profit rose 23.7 per cent to ₹4,466 crore on a year-on-year basis, revenues grew 7.9 per cent to ₹23,092 crore. On a sequential basis, revenues grew 2 per cent.

Reacting to the better-than-expected financial results, Infosys ADRs on the Nasdaq exchange spiked over 5 per cent to $11.15 in opening trade and were ruling at $10.97, up 4.6 per cent at 9 pm (IST) .

