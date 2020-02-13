Q3 results accelerate IRCTC shares further

The shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) zoomed past 1,600-mark in early trade on Thursday after reporting strong Q3 numbers.

The PSU major has reported YOY revenue growth of 62 per cent at ₹734.98 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. Net profit rose 2.8 times to ₹205.8 crore, while Ebitda rose 2.7 times to ₹265.7 crore; margin stood at 37.1 per cent versus 22.7 per cent.

There has been no stopping the bull run in the IRCTC stock ever since it was listed in October 2019. The IRCTC stock on Thursday registered yet another peak at ₹1,609.30 on the BSE, but is currently ruling slightly lower at ₹1,574.85, a gain of 11 per cent, over the previous day’s close on the BSE.

The stock had a stellar start on October 14 after its blockbuster IPO, which saw the issue being subscribed 112 times — the biggest response to a public issue of any PSU so far. As against the issue price of ₹320, the IRCTC stock debuted at ₹644 on the BSE and closed at ₹729 on Day-1 of listing.