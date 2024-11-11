SEBI has asked qualified stock brokers (QSBs) to provide their clients trading supported by blocked amount in the cash segment using the UPI block mechanism or the 3-in-1 trading account, in addition to the current mode of trading, from February 1.
The QSBs’ clients will have the option to either continue with the existing facility of trading by transferring funds to the brokers or opt for either of the facilities.
The 3-in-1 trading account facility will have the following features. The integration of the trading account with demat and bank accounts of the client; blocking of funds on placement of buy orders; blocking of securities in the demat account of the client on placement of sell orders and pay-in (transfer of funds or securities) blocked at the time of order placement upstreamed to the clearing corporation. The client earns interest on the available funds till the pay-in.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.