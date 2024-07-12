Quant Mutual Fund, under SEBI lens in a front-running case, has appointed Shashi Kataria as Chief Financial Officer.

He has taken charge from July 1, said the fund house in a communication to unitholders.

Kataria has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Operations Head and Executive Director of Quant Money Managers in place of Harshal Patel, who has resigned due to personal reasons, it said.

He has previously worked with PPFAS AMC as CFO, COO and Director. He was also associated with DSP Blackrock Investment Managers as Manager Finance.

Markets regulator Sebi investigated a suspected case of front-running in ₹93,000 crore Quant Mutual Fund.

Harshal Patel tendered his resignation on February 19 and the last day and his service with the company was on May 19. His last held position was Chief Financial Officer for Quant AMC.

Kataria joined us on June 10 and the Board meeting was convened on July 1, 2024 to appoint him as Chief Financial Officer, Operations Head and Executive Director of quant Money Managers, the fund house clarified.

