Quantum launches Nifty 50 ETF FoF

Quantum Mutual Fund has launched Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund - an open-ended fund of fund (FoF) scheme investing in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF. The New Fund Offer opens on July 18 and closes on August 1.

The scheme will re-open for subscription and redemption on an ongoing basis from August 10. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation by investing in units of Quantum Nifty 50 ETF — replicating/tracking Nifty 50 Index.

Chirag Mehta, CIO, Quantum Mutual Fund, said, “Investors can build their investment portfolio by adopting a passive approach in Quantum’s DIY 12-20-80 Asset Allocation Strategy. This strategy has the potential to minimise downside risks and achieve your long-term goals. As per this strategy, investors dedicate money worth 12 months of their expenses in a liquid fund and 20 per cent of your investable money to gold, the rest can be allocated to equity. Investors can allocate 85 per cent of their equity investments to Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund, while the rest can be allocated to Quantum India ESG Equity Fund.”