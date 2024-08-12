Quest Investment Advisors has announced the launch of their new open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the Quest Smart Alpha Sector Rotation Series II. This follows the success of their previous AIF, the Quest Smart Alpha - Sector Rotation, which raised approximately ₹500 crore in corpus commitments since its inception in May 2022.

The earlier fund, which saw capital commitments called over three tranches from May 2022 to March 2023, has generated impressive returns for its investors. As of June 30, investors have enjoyed an average internal rate of return (IRR) of 34.7 per cent, translating to an average annualised alpha of approximately 7 per cent over the NSE 500. These returns are calculated post-expenses and taxes, the fund advisory firm said.