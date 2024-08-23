RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. shares jumped 6.74% on the BSE today, trading at ₹502.55, following the announcement of a work order. The company secured a ₹52.66 crore (excluding tax) contract from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on August 21, 2024.

The order involves providing live CCTV surveillance, Aadhaar-based biometric impersonation control, and digital fingerprint and facial recognition services during written examinations and DV&PST. The project is slated for completion by August 31, 2024.

This domestic service contract is expected to bolster RailTel’s position in the security and surveillance sector. The company confirmed that the order does not involve any related party transactions or interests from promoter groups.