Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO to open on April 27

Rainbow Children’s Medicare’s initial public offer (IPO) , a multi-specialty pediatric and obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain, will be opening on April 27.

The price band has been fixed between ₹516 to ₹542 per equity share with a value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. The ₹1,582 crore initial share sale will close on April 29.

Announcing this on Friday, Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow, said the issue of equity shares with a face value ₹10 comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹280 crore, and offer for sale up to 24,000,900 equity shares by promoters shareholders and others.

Out of ₹280 crore, Hyderabad-based Rainbow will utilise ₹170 crore for expansion and ₹40 crore for the redemption of NCDs, while the remaining is earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Half the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the rest 35 per cent, for retail bidders.

The offer also includes employee reservation portion of 300,000 shares not exceeding 5 per cent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital.

Rainbow operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities (Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam) with a total bed capacity of 1,500.

“We will plan to add 500 beds more over the next three years with an investment of ₹60 lakh per bed,’‘ Kancharla said, adding that plans were being drawn up to expand to the northeast region.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers.