Rallis India Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and Australia’s Bio-Gene Technology Limited, have successfully completed pilot-scale production of Flavocide. Announced today, this achievement marks a significant milestone in the production of this novel insecticide, which is derived from a naturally occurring plant compound.

Rallis, recognized for its strong manufacturing capabilities, was chosen by Bio-Gene for its proven ability to produce agrochemical products at high quality and yield standards.

The pilot-scale production demonstrates that Flavocide® can be consistently manufactured at a pre-commercial scale, meeting the necessary quality benchmarks. This paves the way for advancing Flavocide®’s registration process and future commercial production.

Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO of Rallis India said, “With a long-standing history of agrochemicals manufacturing and strategic partnerships with global customers, Rallis is committed to supporting the development and commercialisation of nextgen sustainable solutions for the Crop Protection and allied sectors.”

“Our partnership with BioGene for the successful process development and scale-up of their patented nature-identical Flavocide insecticide is testament to that commitment. While Rallis does not expect the business to be material for Rallis until products containing Flavocide are launched, we look forward to continuing to work closely with Bio-Gene to enable the successful global commercialization of Flavocide-based solutions over the next few years.”