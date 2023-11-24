Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd has taken a step towards carbon neutrality with its investment in renewable energy. The company has partnered with Prozeal Green Energy Private Ltd to install a 7.82 MWp Solar PV Project. Currently, 5.2 MWp solar capacity is operational, with the remaining 2.62 MWp expected to go online soon. The move aligns with the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, marking a step towards reducing its carbon footprint. Ramkrishna Forgings aims to create a more sustainable future through clean energy initiatives.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole-Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd said, “Our decision to invest in renewable energy and collaborate with PROZEAL reflects our dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability. We believe in the power of clean energy to drive positive change and through initiatives like these, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

The shares were up 0.45 per cent at Rs 757 at 1.42 pm on the BSE.