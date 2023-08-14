Ramkrishna Forgings Limited’s shares were up by 1.13% after the company reported clinching a substantial $13.65 million annual contract. This deal focuses on supplying Rear Axle and Transmission Components, marking a substantial stride in strengthening the company’s presence in North America.

The contract encompasses the production and supply of Rear Axle and Transmission Components for Class 5, 6, and 7 vehicles. This expands the company’s reach in North America and also enhances its position in the Light Vehicle sector.

The shares were up by 1.13% to ₹598 at 10.46 a.m. on BSE.

