Ratan Tata-backed Upstox hires 3 senior executives

Ratan Tata and Tiger Global-backed Upstox, an investment platform, has hired three senior executives to its leadership team. The company has appointed Harish Narayanan as Chief Growth Officer, Jayant Chauhan as Senior Vice President-Finance and Saurabh Agarwal as Vice President-New Initiatives.

Prior to joining Upstox, Narayanan was Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra, Jayant Chauhan was Senior Vice President—Global Strategic Finance at OYO and Saurabh Agarwal worked at Revolut India, where he was in charge of capex and opex, product and business development, as well as hiring and license acquisition. Agarwal has also held several positions with Deutsche Bank and Paytm in the past.

Upstox, which recently revamped its platform, has current customer base of over 9 million.

Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Upstox, said, “I’m confident that with them onboard, we will succeed in our endeavour to take Upstox’s products and services to the next level and fulfil our drive of encouraging equity participation across the nation.”