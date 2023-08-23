RattanIndia Enterprises’ shares were up by 2.36 per cent, following its announcement that its e-mobility arm Revolt Motors is launching a limited edition stealth black RV400 electric motorcycle on its sixth anniversary.

The bike features high-end golden upside-down front forks, a sporty yellow mono-shock, all-black alloy wheels, a swing arm, handlebars, and a rear grip.

Bookings are open on the Revolt Motors website and at authorised dealerships.

The shares went up by 2.36 per cent to Rs 51.90 at 10.17 am on the BSE.