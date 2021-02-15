RBI announces OMO of ₹10,000 crore on Feb 25

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of Government securities (G-Secs) under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregatei amount of ₹10,000 crore each on February 25, 2021.
Under this exercise , also known as ‘Operation Twist’ (OT), RBI purchases G-Secs/ GS of longer maturities and sells an equal amount of G-Secs of shorter maturities to manage the yield curve. This move is aimed at softening the yield curve at the longer end.
RBI will purchase three G-Secs -- 5.22 per cent GS 2025, 6.45 per cent GS 2029 and 6.57 per cent GS 2033 -- aggregating ₹10,000 crore under OT. Simultaneously, it will sell two G-Secs -- 8.79 per cent GS 2021 and 8.20 per cent GS 2022 -- aggregating ₹10,000 crore.
The OT move comes in the backdrop of G-Sec prices hardening due to over supply of paper on account of higher government borrowing.
G-Sec prices had declined last Friday, erasing the previous day’s gains, as the Government devolved on Primary Dealers (PDs) about 61 per cent of the ₹11,000 crore it wanted to raise via auction of the 2035 security.
ends
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...