Markets

RBI announces OMO of ₹10,000 crore on Feb 25

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 15, 2021 Published on February 15, 2021

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of Government securities (G-Secs) under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregatei amount of ₹10,000 crore each on February 25, 2021.

Under this exercise , also known as ‘Operation Twist’ (OT), RBI purchases G-Secs/ GS of longer maturities and sells an equal amount of G-Secs of shorter maturities to manage the yield curve. This move is aimed at softening the yield curve at the longer end.

RBI will purchase three G-Secs -- 5.22 per cent GS 2025, 6.45 per cent GS 2029 and 6.57 per cent GS 2033 -- aggregating ₹10,000 crore under OT. Simultaneously, it will sell two G-Secs -- 8.79 per cent GS 2021 and 8.20 per cent GS 2022 -- aggregating ₹10,000 crore.

The OT move comes in the backdrop of G-Sec prices hardening due to over supply of paper on account of higher government borrowing.

G-Sec prices had declined last Friday, erasing the previous day’s gains, as the Government devolved on Primary Dealers (PDs) about 61 per cent of the ₹11,000 crore it wanted to raise via auction of the 2035 security.

ends

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 15, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.