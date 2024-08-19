The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved IndusInd Bank to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary for asset management business of mutual funds, the lender said in an exchange notice on Monday.
“This is to inform that the Reserve Bank of India…has accorded its approval to the bank for setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary to undertake asset management business of mutual fund along with infusing equity capital in the said asset management subsidiary…,” the notice said.
Shares of the bank ended 1.3 per cent lower at ₹1,347.70 apiece on the BSE on Monday
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.