Reliance Capital reports Q4 net loss of ₹1,649 crore

Reliance Capital reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,649 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 against a net loss of ₹2,179 crore in the same period in 2019-20.
For the full fiscal 2020-21, its consolidated net loss surged to ₹9,287 crore (₹1,199 crore).
Its total income increased by 37.1 per cent to ₹5,202 crore for the January to March 2021 quarter versus ₹3,792 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.
“The parent company is in the process of meeting its obligations by way of time bound monetisation of its assets in cognizance with debenture trustee (Vistra) and debenture holders. Committee of debenture holders have sought expression of interest for submission of asset monetisation plans for certain subsidiaries, investments of the parent company,” Reliance Capital said.
Meanwhile, Reliance Home Finance net loss widened to ₹444.62 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 as against a net loss of ₹238.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
It said its debt resolution process is in final stages.
“The company post-finalisation and implementation of the final debt resolution plan will increase the housing loan portfolio and is confident of achieving the same in due course,” Reliance Home Finance said.
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...