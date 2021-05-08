Reliance Capital reports Q4 net loss of ₹1,649 crore

Reliance Capital reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,649 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 against a net loss of ₹2,179 crore in the same period in 2019-20.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, its consolidated net loss surged to ₹9,287 crore (₹1,199 crore).

Its total income increased by 37.1 per cent to ₹5,202 crore for the January to March 2021 quarter versus ₹3,792 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

“The parent company is in the process of meeting its obligations by way of time bound monetisation of its assets in cognizance with debenture trustee (Vistra) and debenture holders. Committee of debenture holders have sought expression of interest for submission of asset monetisation plans for certain subsidiaries, investments of the parent company,” Reliance Capital said.

Meanwhile, Reliance Home Finance net loss widened to ₹444.62 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 as against a net loss of ₹238.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

It said its debt resolution process is in final stages.

“The company post-finalisation and implementation of the final debt resolution plan will increase the housing loan portfolio and is confident of achieving the same in due course,” Reliance Home Finance said.