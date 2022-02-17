Reliance Industries lists existing foreign currency bonds aggregating over $7 billion on India INX

Reliance Industries Limited on Tuesday announced the listing of their existing foreign currency bonds aggregating over $7 billion on India INX, in a first. This is the largest such listing by a private entity in India INX and GIFT IFSC. This includes the $4 billion jumbo bonds raised recently in January, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian entity. V. Balasubramaniam, MD, and CEO, INDIA INX said, “This is a proud moment for us as we welcome Reliance Industries Limited on India INX, this being the first such access of Reliance Industries in seeking services from our very own IFSC. “ “We are sure that this will give confidence to various other corporates to follow,” Balasubramaniam said. The India INX MD and CEO further added that with this listing, their total bond listings are now over $41 billion with the total medium-term notes established to the tune of over $58 billion. Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint Chief Financial Officer, RIL said: “We are delighted to list our existing foreign currency bonds, including the recent landmark $4 billion Jumbo bond issuance, at the India INX. The listing framework and the seamless process is comparable with what is offered at any global financial centre. We look forward to a long-term association with India INX.”

