- June 28, 2024 15:35
RIL Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries stock closed at ₹3,126.95 on the BSE on Friday, up by 2.15%, and at ₹3,128.25 on the NSE, up by 2.19%.
- June 28, 2024 14:59
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Today: RIL stock rose 2.74% on the NSE to trade at ₹3,154.05 as of 2.57 pm.
- June 28, 2024 14:00
RIL Share Price Live Today: Reliance Industries stock climbs 2.71% on the BSE, trading at ₹3,144.10 as of 1.57 pm.
- June 28, 2024 13:28
Reliance Stock Live Today: Shares of RIL rose 2.04% to trade at ₹3,123.55 on the NSE as of 1.24 pm.
- June 28, 2024 12:48
Reliance Stock Live Updates: Reliance Industries stock trades at ₹3,103.60 on the NSE, up by 1.39%.
- June 28, 2024 12:15
RIL Stock Live Updates: Prabhudas Lilladher on Reliance Industries
The New Energy giga-factories owned by RIL are anticipated to open in 2024. RIL aims to establish scale electrolyser and solar capacity by using significant captive hydrogen demand as an anchor. In the foreseeable future, investors shouldn’t anticipate significant EBITDA from these projects. On the other hand, better RIL communication on this matter might become a stock driver. Maintaining a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 1x, as per the company’s recent guidance, also suggests good free cash flow generation.
The scrip is witnessing pre-rollovers of 54%, with the next series showing aggressive put writers building up their positions convincingly at 2900PE, with more than 4,100 contracts overall. Call writers also hint at upside potential up to 3,200, with maximum fresh additions at 3200CE, with more than 445 contracts. The stock has been consolidating monthly between the 2850-2940 zones. A breach on the upside will likely trigger sharp momentum towards higher targets.
- June 28, 2024 12:14
Reliance Industries Stock Live Today: The shares were up by 1.73% to ₹3,114 on the BSE, while on the NSE, the stock traded at ₹3,113.85, up by 1.72%.
- June 28, 2024 11:56
Reliance Industries Live Updates: RIL’s market cap is at ₹21.12 lakh crore.
- June 28, 2024 11:25
RIL Stock Live Updates: Stock has hit 52-week high at 3,129.85 on the NSE today and currently trades at ₹3,125, higher by 2.09%.
- June 28, 2024 11:00
Reliance Industries Stock Live Updates: Brokerages bullish on RIL’s growth prospects
Jefferies on RIL
Recommendation: Buy, target raised to Rs 3,580
Key Points: Jio implements tariff hikes of 13-25 per cent, leading to adjustments in FY25-27 estimates by up to 3%. Expected revenue and profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 18% and 26% over FY24-27, respectively. Minor tweaks in RIL’s FY25/26 EBITDA (0-1%) to incorporate Jio’s performance metrics.
MS on RIL
Recommendation: Overweight, target Rs 3,046
Key Points: RIL’s telecom tariff increases align with base case expectations. The ongoing monetisation of investments remains a strategic focus. Anticipates new energy cash flow streams starting by late 2024. No further tariff hikes are assumed until FY27, but the potential for another 20% increase next year could boost earnings by 10-15%.
- June 28, 2024 10:48
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Today: Reliance Industries stock traded at ₹3,109.80 on the NSE, higher by 1.59% as of 10.47 am.
