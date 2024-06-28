Reliance Industries share price today, Reliance Industries stock price live updates: Find all the live updates related to Reliance Industries share prices and major developments here.

ALL UPDATES

  • June 28, 2024 11:25

    RIL Stock Live Updates: Stock has hit 52-week high at 3,129.85 on the NSE today and currently trades at ₹3,125, higher by 2.09%.

  • June 28, 2024 11:00

    Reliance Industries Stock Live Updates: Brokerages bullish on RIL’s growth prospects

    Jefferies on RIL

    Recommendation: Buy, target raised to Rs 3,580

    Key Points: Jio implements tariff hikes of 13-25 per cent, leading to adjustments in FY25-27 estimates by up to 3%. Expected revenue and profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 18% and 26% over FY24-27, respectively. Minor tweaks in RIL’s FY25/26 EBITDA (0-1%) to incorporate Jio’s performance metrics.

    MS on RIL

    Recommendation: Overweight, target Rs 3,046

    Key Points: RIL’s telecom tariff increases align with base case expectations. The ongoing monetisation of investments remains a strategic focus. Anticipates new energy cash flow streams starting by late 2024. No further tariff hikes are assumed until FY27, but the potential for another 20% increase next year could boost earnings by 10-15%.

  • June 28, 2024 10:48

    Reliance Industries Share Price Live Today: Reliance Industries stock traded at ₹3,109.80 on the NSE, higher by 1.59% as of 10.47 am.

Related Topics