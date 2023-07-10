Reliance Industries Ltd. rallied the most in more than three months after it moves ahead with its ambitious plan to separately list its financial services business and said its retail unit will buy back shares.

Shares of the Mumbai-based retail-to-refining conglomerate rose as much as 3.7 per cent to ₹2,732 a piece, their biggest intraday move since March 31, in early trading on Monday. The rally in index-heavy Reliance Industries also helped Sensex gain 0.4 per cent, even as regional peers traded mixed.

Reliance also got a boost after the company separately said, its retail unit will buy back shares trading in the gray market and given to employees as stock options as the conglomerate mulls listing the holding company of Reliance Retail Ltd. It announced paying a premium over the average price of ₹866 apiece.

The buyback of the small number of non-promoter shares is effectively a clean-up of the shareholding before any eventual IPO of Retail, JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a note.