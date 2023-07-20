The shares of Reliance Strategic Investment, the demerged entity from Reliance Industries, was valued at ₹262 at the end of a special trading session on stock exchanges.

The stock was valued much higher than analyst estimates of ₹160-190 a share.

RSIL is set to be demerged from Reliance Industries on July 20 and renamed Jio Financial Services before being listed on exchanges at a date to be announced by the company.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries settled at ₹2,589 a share on BSE from its previous close of ₹2,853 a share.

On July 20, Reliance Industries informed shareholders that the post-demerger cost of acquisition of RIL shares is 95.32 per cent and RSIL share is 4.68 per cent.

“You are advised to apportion your pre-demerger cost of acquisition of equity shares in the company in this manner,” RIL said in an exchange filing.

Reliance Industries was up one per cent at ₹2,618, while Sensex was down 54 points at 67,043 point at 11.20 on Thursday.