Religare Broking Ltd., a major Indian securities firm, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FPSB India on November 19, 2024, becoming an Authorised Corporate Partner (ACP). The partnership aims to enhance the firm’s financial services delivery and promote financial literacy across India.

Under the agreement, Religare Broking’s team will receive streamlined access to the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) certification program and professional development opportunities through FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd.

Gurpreet Sidana, CEO of Religare Broking, emphasized that the partnership would strengthen their team’s expertise in providing comprehensive financial guidance to clients. FPSB India CEO Krishan Mishra highlighted the collaboration’s role in elevating financial planning standards nationwide.

The MoU was signed in the presence of CA Vinod Gupta, founder of VG Learning Destination India Pvt Ltd., which will serve as the education provider and delivery partner for the initiative.

FPSB India currently has 2,700 CFP professionals, part of a global network of 223,700 certified professionals. The CFP certification is recognized globally as a benchmark for financial planning expertise, requiring professionals to meet strict competency and ethical standards.

