Rosmerta Digital Services is looking to raise over ₹206 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on November 18.

The issue, with a price range of ₹140 to ₹147 apiece, will conclude on November 21. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on November 14, the company said in a public notice.

The IPO will be a complete fresh issue of 140.36 lakh equity shares valued at ₹206.33 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The company will debut on the BSE SME platform.

Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd, a subsidiary of Rosmerta Technologies Ltd (RTL), is engaged in providing digitally enabled services and digitally enabled channel sales of automotive components & accessories.

The company initially offered vehicle registration services to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and has since diversified into a comprehensive range of services, including garage services, last-mile delivery service, selling of automotive components and accessories, etc.

It is engaged in both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments.

In the B2B segment, it serves automotive OEMs, online marketplaces and garages among others, through its Vehicle Ownership Experience vertical, and other product manufacturers through last-mile delivery service.

In the B2C segment, Rosmerta Digital Services serves vehicle owners through vehicle registration services, garage services and automotive spare parts and accessories.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd and Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

