Rupee call: INR inclined to uptrend

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Extending the rally, the rupee gained about 1 per cent on Tuesday ending the session at 72.87 versus the dollar (USD). Notably, it marked a high of 72.75 yesterday, a high in nearly six months.
Following this, the local currency has opened today’s session at 73.06, down by nearly 0.3 per cent compared to yesterday’s close. From here, if the rupee continues to rally, it will most likely retest 72.75, above which it can appreciate to 72.55.
But if there is a correction, the immediate support level can be spotted at 73.15. Subsequent supports are at 73.4 and 73.5.
After substantial selling of ₹3,395 crore (equity and debt combined) on Monday, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) seem to have aligned to the recent trend of pumping in money. Though the amount is modest compared to that on Monday, the net inflow of FPIs yesterday was seen at ₹486 crore. This is positive for the domestic currency.
The dollar index, which declined in the first half of yesterday’s session, recovered in the latter half and ended the day on a flat note. During the day, it registered a low of 91.75 — the lowest price in more than two years. Today, it has been sluggish so far and is trading around 92.35. The nearest resistances are at 92.5 and 93 — its 21-day moving average. Notably, the major trend remains bearish and the likelihood of the index going down is high. The support levels can be 91.75 and 91.4.
After closing with a considerable gain of 1 per cent yesterday, the rupee has begun the session with a gap-down at 73.06. Nevertheless, it has a support at 73.15 and the intraday trend can be bullish until INR remains above that level. But since 73 can be a hindrance, initiate fresh rupee longs with stop-loss at 73.2 if it moves above 73.
Supports: 73.15 and 73.4
Resistances: 72.75 and 72.55
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...