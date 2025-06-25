New-age broking platform Sahi secured a $10.5 million Series A funding in round led by existing investors Accel and Elevation Capital.

The Series A funding will drive product development including advanced automation features as SEBI unlocks algorithmic trading for retail participants.

The company also plans to expand its market reach across India and team scaling to support the growing user base. Current automation features include auto trailing stop-loss, with upcoming additions such as visual no-code strategy builders and multi-leg options execution to simplify complex trades.

Founded in 2024, by former Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz, the platform’s proprietary chart engine offers one-click, single screen trading experience with real-time Greeks, open interest, and technical indicators. Originally launched on mobile, the platform has since expanded to desktop to serve traders across different workflows. Sahi charges 50 per cent lower brokerage fees than major incumbents, enabled by lean teams and extensive AI use in platform development.

The platform has seen over 2,00,000 app downloads in under six months, with active traders growing at 50 per cent month-over-month. Over 20 per cent of users have executed more than 500 trades in just five months, while over 50 per cent of users have placed more than 100 trades in this timeframe.

Dale Vaz, Co-founder and CEO, and Manish Jain, Co-founder and CPO, in a joint statement said, “We’re not incremental in our thinking by building another broking app. Instead, we are redefining the trading customer experience with faster, more efficient trading workflows that keep serious traders in flow state where peak performance happens. This funding accelerates our mission to level the playing field in a market where institutional players capture maximum trading profits.”

Published on June 25, 2025