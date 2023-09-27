Ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks Kalamandir and Delhi-NCR based real estate developer Signature Global debuted at a premium on stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Sai Silks Kalamandir was listed at a premium of 4 per cent at ₹231 against the issue price of ₹222. It gained further to close at ₹245 a piece on BSE.

The IPO had garnered significant investor interest during its subscription period. Marquee investors like SBI MF, Kotak MF, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, HSBC MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and UTI had invested in anchor book.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO for various purposes, including funding capital expenditures for the establishment of 30 additional stores and two warehouses.

It has a network of 54 stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu as of July-end.

Meanwhile, shares of Signature Global listed at 16 per cent premium against its issue price of ₹385. It further gained to close at ₹458 on BSE.

