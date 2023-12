Sanghvi Movers Limited has received work order aggregating to ₹166 crore from an independent power producer (IPP) in the renewable energy sector, for providing cranes, WTG inter-carting, installation and precommissioning and making WTG Foundations with geotechnical analysis.

The total duration of this contract is 24 months starting from January 2024 till January 2026.

The company’s stock closed 0.98% higher at ₹804.90 on NSE.