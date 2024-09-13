Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited has been listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

SCHIL’s demerger from Sanofi India Limited, executed under the Scheme of Arrangement, was sanctioned by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal and became effective on June 1, 2024. In alignment with Sanofi’s global strategy, SCHIL is now operating independently, with a dedicated focus on the consumer healthcare sector, the company said.

Its portfolio includes familiar brands like Allegra, DePURA, Avil, and Combiflam and covers allergy, digestive wellness, pain care, multivitamins, and herbal/traditional dietary supplement segments. “All the employees who were part of the demerged undertaking in line with the Scheme of Arrangement have been duly transferred to SCHIL,” a company spokesperson told businessline, adding that the promoters of the company will continue to hold 60.40 per cent. SCHIL has over 500 employees.

Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, said, India’s consumer healthcare market has vast potential, and SCHIL expects to strengthen its position and drive sustainable growth in this segment. “By evaluating our business needs, capitalising on emerging consumer trends in the healthcare space, and encouraging a culture of digital innovations, we seek to address unmet consumer needs. For this, we aim to enhance our customer experience with our products,” he added.

The company’s shares were at ₹4,702.90 on the BSE on Friday, up 5 per cent.