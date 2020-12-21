SAT issues notice to SEBI on rejection of business permission to 63moons

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has issued a notice to SEBI in the matter involving its recent order against 63moons Technologies. On December 3, SEBI had rejected business permission to 63moons for providing software-related services in a specific segment. SEBI’s rejection came nearly three years after 63moons had applied for it.
SAT has now kept the matter for final disposal on January 29, sources told BusinessLine. The SEBI order will come into effect in three months.
Also read: 63moons to challenge SEBI ban on its STP Gate service
SEBI had rejected 63moon’s application in the STP (Straight-Through Processing) services segment saying the company and its promoters were assessed not ‘fit and profit’ by the erstwhile commodity market regulator Forwards Market Commission in 2013. STP is a software service for trade settlement, mainly for institutional players.
In 2018, a clause was inserted in the SEBI rule book which said that a STP technology provider has to be 'fit and proper'. There are only two large players in the STP segment, the other being NSDL.
Also read: 63moons’ loss is NSDL’s gain
63moons, which was earlier known as Financial Technologies India Ltd (FTIL), had started providing STP services in 2004 and holds a near-monopoly in the segment since then, with more than 90 per cent market share, as per a company release.
63moons has told the court that the provision of ‘fit and proper’ cannot be applied to any entity for a lifetime, the sources said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
An admirer bumps into Eric Hobsbawm. Or wishes she had
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...