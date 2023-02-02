The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday set aside SEBI order against erstwhile Satyam Computer Services promoters and others in the infamous corporate ₹9,000-crore fraud case. In the latest order, the tribunal asked the SEBI whole-time member (WTM) to relook the whole issue afresh

Earlier in 2014, SEBI had asked 10 entities to return over ₹1,800 crore besides barring them from market, which was challenged by them. In 2018, SAT, while quashing the order, asked SEBI to relook the case afresh.

In a revised disgorgement order in 2018, SEBI had asked B. Ramalinga Raju, B. Rama Raju, B. Suryanarayana Raju and SRSR Holdings Pvt Ltd to return ₹813.40 crore of unlawful gains and barred them for 14 years from accessing the market. The 14-year ban imposed by the regulator would include the debarment period already served by them. SEBI had also barred G. Ramakrishna and V Srinivas, erstwhile top officials of the IT firm.

The order was again challenged by the alleged parties in the tribunal.

SAT directive

“We are of the opinion that when the tribunal directed the WTM of SEBI to consider the cost of acquisition through all appropriate methodologies for calculating the unlawful gains, including the methodology of taking into consideration the intrinsic value. Thus, the WTM fell in error in not considering the intrinsic value,” SAT oberved.

“The impugned orders dated October 16, 2018, and November 2, 2018, passed by the WTM, are set aside,” it said, adding that the matter is remitted to the WTM to pass a fresh order within four months after giving an opportunity of hearing to all the appellants.

