SBI Funds Management, the largest asset management company, has elevated DP Singh as Deputy Managing Director and Joint CEO.

In his new role, he will continue to oversee all business verticals and segments of the organisation. A mutual fund industry veteran, he has spent 25 years with SBI Mutual Fund and has held many senior leadership roles. He has been instrumental in expanding the fund house’s reach in both urban and rural areas. He was earlier the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer at AMC.