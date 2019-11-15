Scrips of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea rally despite record losses

Crocheting to bring comfort to cancer survivors
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
In a major surprise, shares of the two telecom majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea rallied sharply on Friday despite both companies posting a record cumulative loss of ₹70,000 crore.
Interestingly, broking firms have given a 'buy' call on both these stocks expecting a bailout package from the government.
Bharti Airtel on the BSE gained 8 per cent to ₹393 after hitting a high of ₹398 and low of ₹354 on Friday. The stock of Vodafone Idea Cellular shot up 25 per cent to ₹3.68 and hit a high of ₹3.89 and low of ₹2.61. The company, on Thursday, reported consolidated loss of ₹50,921 crore in the September quarter, the highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate on account of the liability arising out of the Supreme Court order in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case.
Similarly, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel made a provision of ₹28,450 crore as the Supreme Court recently upheld the government’s position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies.
Now, a share of that revenue has to be paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer. The company reported ₹23,045 crore loss for the September quarter on Thursday.
Motilal Oswal recommended a ‘buy’ on Bharti Airtel stating that the company has outperformed operationally by maintaining its 4G subscriber base and also revenue market share.
Even in the case of limited government relief, it may survive with a potential duopoly structure. The consequent strong growth potential could offset regulatory pressures, it said.
Recommending an upside of 16 per cent to ₹425, Motilal said rising EBITDA, deleveraging the balance sheet and improved free cash flow have protected the stock even during the adverse external scenario even while raising ffnds or paying penalties towards AGR case remains a concern.
Meanwhile, Ravinder Takkar, CEO, Vodafone Idea, in a conference call said the Supreme Court judgment on AGR would have significant implications on the telecom industry and that the company was in the process of filing a review petition.
The government was aware of the tremendous stress faced by telecom operators and was determined to see three private players and one public player in the telecom sector, he said.
The company is making a recommendation to the government through the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
A first look at the upgrade to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
After a long drawn battle that has lasted for over 800 days, the Essar Steel saga has finally come to an end ...
Big dreams have to be backed up with realistic plans
The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note and continue to hover in green, gaining ...
On Thursday, the rupee after opening flat at 72.06, weakened to make an intraday low of 72.24 against the ...
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...