SEBI bars Yash Birla, 8 others for diverting IPO proceeds

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Yash Birla has been penalised by SEBI for diverting stock market investor funds towards inter-corporate deposits of his own company. More than ₹30 crore of that amount is now not traceable.
Yash Birla is the great-grand son of Ghanshyam Das Birla, one of the founders of India’s leading business house and conglomerate. Later, the Birla family underwent many divisions.
Businesses that fell under Yash Birla included Zenith Steel, Birla Power, Birla Lifestyle and Shloka Infoteh, Birla Cotsyn. Most of these companies are credit defaulters.
SEBI acted against Birla nearly a decade after his company Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd raised more than ₹65 crore through an initial public offering on the pretext of investing in 15 spa centres.
SEBI found that the promise was never fulfilled and money diverted to inter-corporate deposits, which is not recoverable now. Birla has been declared as a wilful defaulter by banks for nearly 5 years now.
Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd had come out with an IPO of ₹65 crore in 2011. The company had promised to set up Evolve Mid-spa with 15 centres by the end of March 2012, but not even a single centre was set up by that time, SEBI found. Shockingly, SEBI said 50 per cent of the IPO proceeds or ₹31.54 crore were deployed as inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to group companies, out of which 60 percent of ICD’s were never returned to the company.
The prospectus permitted the interim deployment of proceeds as an investment in liquid instruments only and did not permit such deployment of funds as ICDs.
“The fact that funds of IPO proceeds would be deployed as ICDs to group companies of BPML as against the setting up of Evolve Centers was never disclosed in the prospectus. In fact, the prospectus never contemplated that funds would be deployed as ICDs to group companies within five days from the receipt of IPO proceeds without any event of exigency,” SEBI noted.
The statements in the prospectus relating to ‘objects of the issue’ and ‘interim use of funds’ were untrue and inadequate on material terms, SEBI said in an order passed on Friday.
Accordingly, SEBI has barred the company, Yashovardhan Birla and eight other individuals from accessing the securities market and further prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for two years, while one individual has been prohibited from the capital markets for six months. These individuals were the signatories to the prospectus of Birla Pacific Medspa, the SEBI order noted.
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Unless December futures breach either ₹50,000 or ₹51,000, the next level will remain uncertain
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...