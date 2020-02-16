Sebi board to consider ‘difficult to recover’ tag for untraceable defaulters, regulatory sandboxes

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Markets regulator SEBI will contemplate proposals to attach a ‘difficult to recover’ tag for individual defaulters who are found to be ‘untraceable’, and for so-called regulatory sandboxes on Monday, officials said.
Besides, the board of SEBI would discuss a proposal to amend its investment manager eligibility norms for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and also permit fast track issuance of units to existing investors in REITs and InvITs, they added.
The issues will be discussed at the board meeting of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday.
According to the proposal, SEBI plans to attach a ‘difficult to recover’ tag for individual defaulters who are found to be ‘untraceable’ as also for cases facing parallel proceedings by other agencies or in various courts and tribunals.
This separate ‘difficult to recover’ category is for cases where recovery of penalties and other dues from defaulters proves to be virtually impossible and the amount involved is not found to be worth an attempt beyond a point.
However, SEBI can initiate or continue its prosecution proceedings against the defaulters even after such a segregation and recovery procedure can be reopened in case there is any change in the prevailing parameters regarding the defaulter.
The regulator is now considering a modification to its policy on ‘difficult to recover’ dues to include the criteria of ‘untraceable’ for individuals and ‘parallel proceeding barring recovery’
In addition, a proposal to amend the SEBI regulations for Real Estate and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (REITs/InvITs) will be discussed to revise eligibility conditions for investment managers in InvITs and for streamlining the process of rights issue of units, the officials said.
The InvIT regulations require the investment managers to have at least 5 years of experience in fund management or advisory services or development in the infrastructure sector. Besides, the investment manager needs to have at least two employees, each with five years of experience in the infrastructure sector.
The proposed changes in the eligibility norms will help a mega offering worth an estimated Rs 20,000 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is in the process of setting up an InvIT to monetise its completed public-funded national highways.
Further, SEBI’s board will discuss on a proposal to allow live testing of new products, services and business models for selected customers by providing various relaxations and exemptions. The move is aimed at facilitating use of latest financial technology (fintech) innovations in capital markets, they added.
Initially, all SEBI-registered entities will be eligible to participate in such a ‘regulatory sandbox’ (a live-testing environment), while fintech start-ups and other entities that are not regulated by SEBI may also be allowed at a later stage, but no exemptions would be granted from the existing investor protection framework, KYC and anti-money laundering rules.
Also, there is a proposal to change the eligibility criteria for appointing internal as well as external executive directors of SEBI.
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...