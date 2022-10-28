Markets regulator SEBI on Friday reduced the face value of debt security and non-convertible redeemable preference share issued on private placement basis to ₹1 lakh from the current ₹10 lakh. The move is to enhance liquidity in the corporate bond market, SEBI said.

The regulator said it has received representations from various market participants, including issuers, requesting for review of the denominations. “In particular, non-institutional investors consider the high ticket size as a deterrent which restricts their ability to access the market for corporate bonds. If the face value and trading lot is reduced, more investors can participate which, in turn, will enhance the liquidity in the corporate bond market,” it said.

The new guidelines will be applicable from January 1, 2023.

However, with respect to shelf placement memorandum which is valid as on January 1, 2023, the issuer thereof will have the option while raising funds through tranche placement memorandum to keep the face value at ₹10 lakh or ₹1 lakh, SEBI clarified.