SEBI defers start of NAV based on fund utilisation to February

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Capital market regulator SEBI has deferred applicability of NAV based on availability of funds for utilisation by the mutual funds by a month to February due to difficulty in banks to provide the service to implement the new norms.
The RBI has recently streamlined opening of multiple current accounts by banks to bring in some discipline. This has posed significant unexpected challenges and implications on the banking arrangements by mutual funds, said AMFI in a statement.
Following this, AMFI had requested SEBI to defer the new norm by a month from January to prevent potential disruption of service to investors.
AMFI also wants RBI to permit mutual funds to continue operating collection account with multiple banks to provide better service to unit holders.
SEBI’s decision to defer implementation of new norms will provide some relief to the industry as this would allow adequate time to first migrate all banking arrangements in compliance with the RBI circular, before taking up the necessary changes in order to comply with the referred SEBI circular, said AMFI.
NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI, said AMCs have multiple payment and collection accounts for collections, redemption, dividend, custody, intra-day, borrowing with numerous banks.
As per RBI circulars, mutual funds would need to change their operational process, restructure the banking operations at a short notice. This would involve consolidation of banking relationships and withdrawal of facilities that could potentially hamper the collection process, he said.
SIPs will be particularly impacted significantly as investors were accustomed to getting the same day NAV allotment as most SIPs are below ₹2 lakh, he added.
SEBI has also eased trade execution and allocation norms of mutual funds. It has allowed an authorised person of the fund manager to execute the orders in equity and equity related instruments placed on the automated Order Management System.
The fund manager has to send the instructions on the orders through electronic mode to ensure scheme-wise audit trail.
The employee placing the order will be bound by the same requirements of maintaining confidentiality and the code of conduct as applicable to the fund manager, said SEBI.
Further, the orders in arbitrage transactions, stock lending, borrowing transactions, passive schemes where the discretion of the fund manager is not required for placement of order, is not mandated to be placed through OMS provided the AMC demonstrate that no discretion of the fund manager is required for placement of such orders.
Fund managers have to provide scheme-wise details of order placement such as value of transactions and nature of transactions to the dealer.
The scheme-wise audit trail of placement of orders, order execution and trade allocation shall be maintained along with time stamping of each stage of the process, said SEBI.
All orders of fund managers will be received by dedicated dealers responsible for order placement and execution. However, in case of orders for arbitrage transactions, stock lending and borrowing transactions, passive schemes the requirement of a dedicated dealer shall not be mandatory, it said.
Audit trail of activities related to order placement, trade execution and allocation shall be available in the system.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...