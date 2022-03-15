SEBI eases one-time mandate norms for MF online transactions

Markets regulator SEBI has eased its earlier norms on one-time mandate for mutual fund transactions and allowed one-time mandates of the existing holders to continue as of now.

The new norms pertain to transactions in mutual fund units on stock exchanges and online platforms.

The revised norms are subject to the condition that AMCs ensure that the PA (payment aggregator) puts in place mechanisms wherein beneficiary of the mandate can only be an approved bank account of a mutual fund pool account or mutual fund scheme account, said SEBI in a circular on Tuesday.

Starting April 1, new mandates can be accepted in favour of SEBI-recognised Clearing Corporations and those mandates will exclusively be for subscriptions to units of Mutual Fund schemes and not for any other purpose, SEBI said.

In case of irregularities, SEBI said AMCs will be liable to the unit holders for breach of these conditions or misuse of funds by PA or OTM (one-time mandate) holders.

Authentication norms

In case of redemption of units, two-factor authentication for online transactions and signature method for offline transactions will be used for authentication.

The directions on authentication will come into force from April 15.

Last October, SEBI had created a flutter by directing stock brokers and clearing members not to accept payment through one-time mandate or issuance of mandates or instruments in their name for mutual fund transactions.

The regulator has also prescribed conditions with respect to processing mutual fund transactions under such mandates.