SEBI extends deadline for filing results to Sept 15

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday extended the deadline for companies to announce results for the quarter/half year/financial year ended June to September 15. The earlier deadline was August 14.

SEBI said it had received representations requesting extension of time for submission of financial results due to the shortened time gap between the extended deadline for submission of financial results for the period ended March 31 and June 30.

On June 24, the regulator had extended the deadline for submission of financial results by listed entities for the quarter/half-year/financial year ended March 31 to July 31 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.