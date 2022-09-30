Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the two-factor authentication for subscription in the units of mutual funds from next April.

SEBI has already implemented two-factor authentication for redemption of mutual fund units from June for transactions outside stock exchange platforms and from July for transactions on stock exchange platforms.

Safeguarding investors

In order to further safeguard interest of investors, it has now been decided to extend the two-factor authentication for subscription transactions in the units of mutual funds as well, said SEBI in a circular on Friday.

In case of subscription and redemption of units, mutual funds can use two-factor authentication for online transactions and signature method for offline transactions for authentication, it said.

One of the factors for such Two-Factor Authentication for non-demat transaction shall be a one-time password sent to the unit holder’s email or phone number registered with the asset management company and registrar and transfer agents.

In case of demat transaction, process of two-factor authentication as laid down by the depositories shall be followed. It is also clarified that in case of mandates/systematic transactions the requirement of two-factor authentication shall be applicable only at the time of registration of mandate, said SEBI.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India shall furnish the activity-wise schedule for implementation of two-factor authentication by by October 14 and will furnish progress report on implementation of the authentication provisions on a bi-monthly basis, starting from December 1, it said.

