SAT’s no order in PW case puts firms, SEBI, auditor in a spot

The case involving auditor Price Waterhouse (PW), which was said to be country’s biggest accounting scandal, has put many listed companies and market regulator SEBI in a dilemma.

PW had been barred by SEBI from auditing listed companies in India for two years over charges of its collusion with directors and employees of Satyam Computer Services. But the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had allowed PW to conduct audit till March 2019.

Though, it has been nearly 10 weeks now after SAT had concluded its hearing in the PW matter, no sign of a final order from it has put SEBI and companies in a Catch-22 situation over the status of PW as an auditor, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.

“It is difficult to decide for companies and SEBI on the status of PW after March and many are wondering if the auditor should be allowed to carry on its business as usual. Companies are asking SEBI (the same),” a regulatory official said.

While there is no time limit for tribunals to issue their orders after a hearing in the matter is concluded, SAT has usually issued its directions in around a couple of weeks, lawyers dealing with the tribunal said.

Presiding Officer’s recusal

In January 2018, SEBI had said that PW could only service existing clients up to March 31, 2018. But SAT, which heard the appeal against the orders passed by SEBI, extended the deadline by a year or until a new SAT bench is formed, whichever was earlier.

SAT Presiding Officer Justice JP Devadhar had recused himself from the PW case. Another member Jog Singh demitted office in February, leaving only CKG Nair, to hear the pleas. A single member cannot hear cases or pass final orders since the working of SAT requires a proper quorum.

There are two other officials at SAT — Tarun Agarwala and MT Joshi — who joined the tribunal only a few months back and conducted the hearing. An order in the PW matter is now eagerly awaited for further action, legal experts said.

Price Waterhouse had filed two appeals against SEBI in February. One of these was a plea to allow it to continue its audit activity until March 2020. The SAT had temporarily allowed PW to carry on its business until March 2019 and had even denied further extension.